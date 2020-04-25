Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Given “Buy” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their buy rating on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Planet Fitness from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $97.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Planet Fitness has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.90. The company had a trading volume of 2,110,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,657. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 32.33%. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

