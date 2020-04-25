Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.63, but opened at $8.99. Pluristem Therapeutics shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 3,909,252 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The stock has a market cap of $185.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 46,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

