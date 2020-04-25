Praxsyn (OTCMKTS:PXYN) Trading Down 2.5%

Praxsyn Corp (OTCMKTS:PXYN) was down 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,665,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

Praxsyn Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PXYN)

Praxsyn Corporation, a health care company, provides medical practitioners with medications and services for their patients. It formulates non-narcotic and non-habit forming medications using therapeutic and preventative agents in the forms of transdermal creams, patches, and oral capsules for pain management, erectile dysfunction, and metabolic therapies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Praxsyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxsyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.