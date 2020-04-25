Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 12%

Precision BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:DTIL)’s stock price was up 12% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, approximately 376,600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 549,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.51.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 66.96% and a negative net margin of 417.65%. The company had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 238,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 993.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,978,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 142,238 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Precision BioSciences by 549.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,062,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,421,000 after buying an additional 3,437,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

