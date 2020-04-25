Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Gap Up to $0.32

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.30, but opened at $0.32. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 3,444,224 shares trading hands.

PDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $1.50 to $1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.00 to $0.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.54.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 million. Precision Drilling had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,416,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 359,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,859,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,769,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 79,829 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,383,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 623,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.