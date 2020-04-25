Professional Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 164,665 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 3.4% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Medtronic by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDT stock traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,629,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,896,455. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

