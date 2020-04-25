Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $13.57 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,834 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises about 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $13,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Dollar General from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.77.

Shares of DG traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,103,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,054. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $116.15 and a 1-year high of $183.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

