Professional Advisory Services Inc. Has $16.78 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 179,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.9% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,104,000 after buying an additional 1,796,853 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after buying an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $88,799,000. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cfra reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. 2,792,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,155,995. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

