Professional Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 3.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $16,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $25,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVS stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,775,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,333. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $99.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

