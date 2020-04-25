Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Acquires 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 29,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 15,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.58. 1,374,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,079,808. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

