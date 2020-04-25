Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,293,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,602 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after buying an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,503 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $101,053,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,678,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,939. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.2519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.