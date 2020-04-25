Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.31. 6,097,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

