Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,553,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,584,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

