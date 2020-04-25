Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after buying an additional 1,614,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Walmart by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $129.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,780,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,427,969. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.14. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The stock has a market cap of $372.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.27.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

