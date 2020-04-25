Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,673. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average of $108.62.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

