Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $11.55 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,617,000. Capital One National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,850,000. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $994,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $122.41. 26,908,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,522,648. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.4199 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

