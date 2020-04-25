Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 333,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 196,511 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,121,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 88,522 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.2% during the first quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 23,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,149.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.09. 15,272,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

