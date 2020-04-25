Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,046 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,493,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,752,706. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day moving average is $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

