Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 450 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. TheStreet cut Nucor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nucor from $57.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.87. 2,393,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,337. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

