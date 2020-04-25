Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 610 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after acquiring an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.51. 1,385,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.87 and a fifty-two week high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8009 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

