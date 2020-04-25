Profit Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 114,239 Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH)

Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 114,239 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Evolent Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 34,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after buying an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,842,000.

Shares of EVH stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,663. Evolent Health Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $580.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 35.68%. The firm had revenue of $237.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.08 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $10.15 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Evolent Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.99.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

