Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s stock price was down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.17 and last traded at $21.46, approximately 930,932 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 660,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.38.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PGNY shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 188.45.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

