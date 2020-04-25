Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Volume Hits $215,871.00

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00005481 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $215,871.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prometeus has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $194.48 or 0.02575665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00212550 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00058876 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050465 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000814 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,290,000 tokens. Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io .

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

