Provexis (LON:PXS) Trading 25% Higher

Provexis plc (LON:PXS)’s share price was up 25% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.63 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.63 ($0.01), approximately 5,870,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 753% from the average daily volume of 688,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50 ($0.01).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.51.

Provexis Company Profile (LON:PXS)

Provexis plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and markets functional foods, medical foods, and dietary supplements worldwide. Its products include Fruitflow, a tomato extract that reduces the propensity for aberrant blood clotting typically associated with cardiovascular diseases, such as heart attack and stroke.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Provexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.