Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Provident Financial (LON:PFG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

LON PFG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.40 ($2.06). The company had a trading volume of 3,144,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 386.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.27. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 545 ($7.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

