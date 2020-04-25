Provident Financial’s (PFG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 378 ($4.97) to GBX 363 ($4.78) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 470 ($6.18) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital raised shares of Provident Financial to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 520 ($6.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 401.63 ($5.28).

Shares of LON:PFG traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 156.40 ($2.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,144,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,000. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of GBX 126.87 ($1.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 545 ($7.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $396.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 386.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Provident Financial’s previous dividend of $9.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.66%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

