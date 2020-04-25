PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Shares Gap Down to $24.07

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.81, but opened at $24.07. PulteGroup shares last traded at $23.87, with a volume of 4,055,781 shares trading hands.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

In other news, Director Bill Pulte sold 20,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $812,161.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 13,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total value of $617,887.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 71,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,333,586.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in PulteGroup by 466.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 45,907 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 211,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 155,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Company Profile (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

