QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Stock Price Up 4.5%

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$1.05 ($0.74) and last traded at A$1.05 ($0.74), approximately 6,000 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.01 ($0.71).

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $153.01 million and a P/E ratio of 13.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. QANTM Intellectual Property’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.34%.

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia and internationally. It also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

