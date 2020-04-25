QASH Reaches Market Cap of $12.25 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, QASH has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One QASH token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000463 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Huobi and Hotbit. QASH has a total market cap of $12.25 million and approximately $50,281.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About QASH

QASH launched on October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . QASH’s official message board is steemit.com/@quoineliquid . The official website for QASH is liquid.plus . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Gate.io, EXX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

