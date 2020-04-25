Qredit Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (XQR)

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last week, Qredit has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One Qredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. Qredit has a market capitalization of $209,927.84 and $843.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hive (HIVE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000318 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000712 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

EarnBet (BET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000482 BTC.

AERUM (XRM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Qredit Profile

Qredit is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. The official message board for Qredit is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1.

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

