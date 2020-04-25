QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Shares Up 13.7%

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s stock price shot up 13.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56, 123,567 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 71,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Several research firms have issued reports on QUIK. ValuEngine lowered QuickLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on QuickLogic to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on QuickLogic from $14.00 to $8.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuickLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $25.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 89.87% and a negative net margin of 149.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuickLogic Company Profile

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), and programming hardware and design software solutions.

