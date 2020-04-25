QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Capitalization Hits $16.32 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $16.32 million and $403,834.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 105.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0327 or 0.00000433 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04463878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008974 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 498,333,778 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

