Raise Price Up 14.1% Over Last Week (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Raise has a total market cap of $215,208.07 and approximately $10,933.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582490 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215275 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

