Randolph Co Inc Acquires New Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 238,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 18,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 73,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,272,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,634,906. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

