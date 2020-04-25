Randolph Co Inc Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.90. The company had a trading volume of 5,011,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,439,502. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

