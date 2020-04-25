Randolph Co Inc Buys Shares of 276,243 CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 276,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $16,389,000. CVS Health accounts for 3.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,665,010,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,743,087 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,838,162,000 after acquiring an additional 444,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,668,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,384,017,000 after buying an additional 337,843 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $955,672,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.41.

CVS stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,097,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,514,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.92. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

