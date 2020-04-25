Randolph Co Inc Buys Shares of 280,428 ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 280,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,000. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 accounts for 1.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 1,771.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDS traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $24.20. 15,528,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,854,150. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $22.40 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0569 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.