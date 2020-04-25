Randolph Co Inc Cuts Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 3.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Diageo were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $133.06. 345,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,414. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.95.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Argus downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.