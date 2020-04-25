Randolph Co Inc Has $12.04 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 2.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $3,890,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 55.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,552,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,111,742,000 after acquiring an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,636.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 494,039 shares of company stock worth $62,101,527 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,569,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,919,878. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.95 and its 200-day moving average is $120.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.42.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

