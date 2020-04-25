Randolph Co Inc Has $6.09 Million Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Randolph Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 351,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.07% of Medical Properties Trust worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPW. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 31,725,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,726,000 after buying an additional 8,316,576 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $112,938,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,999,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,555,000 after buying an additional 4,377,804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 345.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,699,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,649,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,136 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.79.

MPW stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 3,897,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,986,154. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.45, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.35 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 43.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.08%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

