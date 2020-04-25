Randolph Co Inc Increases Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Randolph Co Inc raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,097 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.1% of Randolph Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after buying an additional 102,456 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.54.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $5.15 on Friday, reaching $310.55. 2,019,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,866,965. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.92.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.