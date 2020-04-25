Randolph Co Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Randolph Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the quarter. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 516.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Store Capital by 262.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.79. 4,435,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,461. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.35%.

In other Store Capital news, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares in the company, valued at $119,210.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

