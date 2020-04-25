Randolph Co Inc Invests $16.24 Million in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,237,000. Quest Diagnostics makes up approximately 3.2% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total transaction of $308,265.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.06.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded up $5.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,875,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

