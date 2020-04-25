Randolph Co Inc Makes New Investment in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 244,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,000. Tyson Foods makes up about 2.8% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Randolph Co Inc owned 0.07% of Tyson Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 4,385,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,581,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Tyson Foods from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $88.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

