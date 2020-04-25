Randolph Co Inc Sells 2,376 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Randolph Co Inc lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923,927 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Huntington Bancshares worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,969,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,376,000 after purchasing an additional 664,159 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 76,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 435,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 111,898 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,456,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,539,537. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

