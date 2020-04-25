Rate3 (RTE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39,849.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Bibox and Coinrail. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $391,110.14 and $39,849.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00052534 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000709 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.49 or 0.04463878 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064611 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037450 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013233 BTC.
- PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008974 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003259 BTC.
About Rate3
Rate3 Token Trading
Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DEx.top, DDEX, HADAX, Ethfinex, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, ABCC and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
