Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €450.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) price objective on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bankhaus Lampe set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($500.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €410.00 ($476.74) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €542.60 ($630.93).

Shares of FRA RAA traded down €23.00 ($26.74) during trading on Friday, hitting €426.40 ($495.81). 44,648 shares of the company were exchanged. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €495.32 and a 200-day moving average price of €637.44.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

