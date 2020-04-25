Raymond James Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Outperform

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $480.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $415.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $438.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

NFLX stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $424.99. The stock had a trading volume of 8,636,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,420,126. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $187.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $369.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $334.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock valued at $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,610,022 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,374,505,000 after buying an additional 156,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after buying an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

