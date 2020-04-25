Raymond James Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $250.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EW. UBS Group lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.26.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,954. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.22. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $181,852.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,210.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.