Raymond James Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to “Strong-Buy”

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous target price of $29.00. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

AMH stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,761,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 316,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $9,060,186.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim purchased 3,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.68 per share, for a total transaction of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 57,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

